Meta Signs PPA for Great Pathfinder Wind Project in Iowa

Apex Clean Energy has executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Meta for the full capacity of Great Pathfinder Wind, a 225 MW project located in Boone and Hamilton counties in central Iowa.

Great Pathfinder will be Meta’s second clean power purchase in the state, helping support Meta’s operations in the region, including its data center campus approximately 40 miles away in Altoona, Iowa, which recently announced an expansion.

“Our partnership with Meta positions Great Pathfinder Wind as a best-in-class clean energy project benefiting communities in central Iowa and across the Hawkeye State,” says Mark Goodwin, Apex Clean Energy’s president and CEO. “Leveraging Iowa’s tremendous wind resources will accelerate the deployment of clean energy, create local jobs, and generate significant local and state economic investment – a trifecta of benefits only possible through trusted collaboration.”

“We are proud to partner with Apex to continue bringing new renewable energy resources, investment, and jobs to Iowa through this new wind project,” states Urvi Parekh, director of renewable energy at Meta. “Iowa’s ability to host high-quality wind projects, while providing a welcoming business environment, has made it a great home for our data center, and we hope this investment demonstrates our continued commitment to the state and the local community.”

Great Pathfinder Wind is expected to begin commercial operations in 2022.

The PPA represents Apex’s fifth transaction with Meta, following a 61.6 MW PPA with Altavista Solar, a 200 MW PPA with Aviator Wind East, a 175 MW PPA with Lincoln Land Wind and a 197 MW PPA with Jayhawk Wind.