Meta Expands PPA to Includes Algonquin Deerfield Wind Project

Liberty, a part of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., is collaborating with Meta on the new 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan.

This long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100% of the energy and environmental attributes from Deerfield II builds upon the existing renewable energy partnership the companies have at the operating Altavista solar facility in Virginia. The Deerfield II wind project is expected to contribute to Liberty’s ESG goals and help Meta continue to support its operations with 100% renewable energy.

The project is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2023.

Located in Huron County, adjacent to Liberty’s Deerfield I wind facility, the Deerfield II wind project represents an investment of approximately $200 million for Liberty.

“Wind and solar energy investments are critical streams within our growth program, and we’re very pleased to be able to expand upon our existing partnership with Meta,” says Jeff Norman, chief development officer for Algonquin. “Our company is all about thinking globally and acting locally. Projects like Altavista solar and Deerfield II allow us to have that dual-level impact by supporting Meta’s operations with 100 percent renewable energy while contributing to the surrounding communities.”

Liberty will develop, engineer, construct, own and operate the Deerfield II wind project. Construction began in April 2022.

“Since 2020, our global operations have been supported by 100 percent renewable energy and, as we continue to grow, it is increasingly important that we have strong partnerships to bring new renewable energy to the grid,” comments Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta. “We appreciate the work Liberty has done to help us bring these 112 MW to the grid in support of our operations.”