Meijer, NextEra Energy Subsidiary Sign RPPA for Lacy Creek Wind Farm

Midwestern retailer Meijer has signed a renewable product purchase agreement (RPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC to purchase the majority of energy generated by the Lacy Creek Wind Energy Center, which is under construction on 60,000 acres in Glasscock and Sterling counties, Texas.

The project, which is expected to be completed in late 2022, will use 108 wind turbines.

“As a company, we believe it’s more important now than ever to do our part to better the environment, which is where our ambitious sustainability goal originated. While the Lacy Creek Wind Energy Center is one of multiple sustainability initiatives Meijer has underway, we’re pleased it has contributed to the accelerated progress in meeting our sustainability goal by 2025,” says Rick Keyes, Meijer’s president and CEO. “The impact these environmental sustainability initiatives will make in the coming years go beyond improving daily operations at our Meijer stores; they align with our values and our continued focus on being a good steward of the environment.”

The retailer’s efforts will deliver approximately 800,000 MWh of renewable electricity annually.

“We are pleased to work with Meijer in alignment with their ambitious sustainability goals,” states Matt Handel, senior vice president of development for NextEra Energy Resources. “This project also creates economic stimulus in Glasscock and Sterling counties in Texas, providing good jobs and additional tax revenue.”

“We believe we have a responsibility to improve the world around us because it’s the right thing to do,” comments Erik Petrovskis, director of environmental compliance and sustainability at Meijer. “Our investment in the Lacy Creek Wind Energy Center is essential to ensuring a positive impact on the environment within the communities we serve across the Midwest and beyond.”

Schneider Electric supported Meijer in the selection of and negotiations for the solar project.

“It’s an honor to work with Meijer, who is acting urgently to reduce their carbon emissions by 2025,” adds Steve Wilhite, president of Schneider Electric Sustainability Business. “It’s impactful to see that one of the largest Midwest supermarket retailers continues to adopt renewable electricity and decarbonize their operations.”