MEGlobal Signs Energy Agreement with Capital Power Whitla Wind Farm

MEGlobal Canada ULC has entered into a 10-year agreement with Capital Power Corp. to purchase a 126 MW share of energy from Capital Power’s Whitla Wind facility. The renewable energy is expected to meet the power needs at MEGlobal’s Canadian manufacturing facilities beginning April 1, 2022.

MEGlobal is a subsidiary of EQUATE Petrochemical Company K.S.C.C. and part of the EQUATE Group. MEGlobal has three operational sites in Alberta, located in Fort Saskatchewan and Lacombe County. These facilities produce ethylene glycol that is used to make products such as clothing, coolants and construction materials.

“Purchasing energy from renewable resources such as wind makes good sense for our company and the environment,” says Naser Aldousari, CEO of EQUATE. “This agreement exemplifies EQUATE’s dedication to delivering responsible product growth that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.”

“We’re excited to provide MEGlobal with renewable power for their operations in Alberta. As we work to power a sustainable future for people and planet, we’re committed to developing customized solutions that empower our partners to capitalize on the benefits of clean energy,” states Chris Kopecky, senior vice president and chief legal of development and commercial officer. “Combined with our other renewable energy agreements, the additional phases of our Whitla Wind facility, representing a total of 151 MW of capacity, are now fully contracted for 100 percent of the energy generated and approximately 86 percent of the environmental attributes for 10 years.”

Whitla Wind consists of three phases. Phase 1 (202 MW) is owned by Capital Power (Whitla) L.P. and phases 2 and 3 (151 MW) are owned by Whitla Wind Generation L.P. The renewable energy agreement referred to in this media release is for the capacity and related attributes from phases two and three.