Mayflower Wind Renamed to SouthCoast Wind Energy

SouthCoast Wind Energy LLC, a joint venture of Shell New Energies US LLC and Ocean Winds North America, is the new name for Mayflower Wind.

The organization says the change better reflects the company’s commitment to the people, businesses and communities of the SouthCoast, all of whom will benefit from the growing offshore wind industry.

“We are proud to call the SouthCoast home and recognize the importance this area has to the success of our project,” says Francis Slingsby, CEO, SouthCoast Wind. “SouthCoast Wind remains steadfast in its commitment to being an integral community partner and investing in economic development, education and training.”

From Rhode Island’s Sakonnet River to Buzzard’s Bay, SouthCoast Wind will provide jobs and opportunity for all who wish to participate while providing support to low-income communities throughout the SouthCoast region, the company says.

“The SouthCoast region is serving as a strong anchor for the offshore wind industry and today’s announcement serves to recognize SouthCoast Wind’s growing presence, along with their many partnerships and investments in our communities throughout our region,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues, D-Westport, 1st Bristol & Plymouth District. “Moving forward,

“I remain committed to continuing to work collaboratively with SouthCoast Wind, our communities, public higher education institutions, local businesses and residents to further deepen our region’s thriving partnership with the growing offshore wind industry, ensuring we create and support opportunities that impact our SouthCoast region for many years to come,” says State Sen. Michael J. Rodrigues.

The company has grown significantly since its inception in 2019, leveraging its parent companies’ extensive experience in developing offshore wind projects across the globe. The joint venture comprises a diverse workforce of more than 80 employees dedicated to delivering a robust portfolio of offshore wind energy to New England.

SouthCoast Wind’s full offshore wind lease area has a capacity of 2.4 GW – enough electricity to power more than 1 million homes and businesses. The first 1.2 GW will connect to the electric grid at Brayton Point in Somerset, Mass., the former home of the region’s largest coal plant. SouthCoast Wind also plans to connect to the regional electric grid at a second location in Falmouth, Mass.

