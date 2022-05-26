Mayflower Wind Prepares to Spend $120 Million on Mass. Economic Development

Mayflower Wind’s 20-year power purchase agreements (PPA) to supply Massachusetts’ three largest utilities with 1,200 MW of clean power have been filed with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU).

Mayflower’s wins under the 83cII and 83cIII solicitations were merged for a single delivery, as its SouthCoast Project, at its interconnection point at the site of the former coal-fired power plant at Brayton Point in Somerset, Mass.

DPU approval of the PPAs will trigger the release of Mayflower’s 20-year commitment to expend $119.8 million on economic development investments that will support ports and infrastructure improvements, training and education, applied research and marine science, and support for low-income electric consumers among other initiatives. Policies supporting diversity, equity and inclusion are implemented across all the investment programs, as well as specific initiatives that include the hiring of firms owned by and/or committed to supporting minority and underrepresented communities.

“Mayflower Wind has binding agreements with more than 10 organizations in the region,” says Michael Brown, CEO of Mayflower Wind. “Mayflower’s economic development commitments will be distributed throughout the SouthCoast and beyond to help deliver positive economic change and social justice, foster local workforce and supply chain development, and meet the Commonwealth’s goals for clean, renewable energy.”

“With this announcement by Mayflower Wind, we are one more step closer to the growing offshore wind industry unleashing economic opportunities and delivering environmental benefits to greater Fall River and our SouthCoast region,” states Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport, 1st Bristol & Plymouth District), chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

“Mayflower Wind’s nearly $120 million commitment will not only further strengthen the partnership between the offshore industry and our region, but it will also support and increase education, skills training and workforce development opportunities for our residents and businesses, and I am excited about the lasting impact this investment will have on our region and our communities as we work to create clean energy jobs and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” Rodrigues adds.

“The value of Mayflower Wind’s commitment to the South Coast cannot be understated,” comments Leonard M. Lee, president and CEO of the SouthCoast Community Foundation, whose organization is set to receive $27 million in funding from the company over the next 10 years. “The SouthCoast Community Foundation is excited to partner with community leaders and organizations to begin the work of developing an offshore wind workforce and bringing those opportunities equally to all members of our region.”

Other beneficiaries of Mayflower Wind’s economic development investments include Buzzards Bay Habitat for Humanity, Mass Clean Energy Center, SouthCoast LGBTQ+ Network, Bristol Community College Foundation, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Foundation, MassHire Greater New Bedford Workforce Board, RPS Group, National Society of Black Engineers Boston Professionals, Gladding-Hearn Shipyard and the Cape Light Compact.

Mayflower Wind’s $120 million in economic development investments are the combined result of its 2019 Massachusetts offshore wind procurement, 83CII win for 804 MW and its December 2021 400 MW procurement win under MA 83CIII.

Mayflower Wind’s 83CII proposal originally called for injecting that power into the electric grid via an interconnection in Falmouth, Mass. on Cape Cod. But given the Commonwealth’s need to get this power delivered sooner than later, Mayflower is seeking approval to shift delivery of that 800 MW to its interconnection site at Brayton Point.

“With scarce interconnection capacity in the New England grid, getting 1,200 MW of contracted capacity into a secured location is a monumental achievement,” says Bob Rio, senior vice president at Associated Industries of MA. “Time is of the essence in addressing this issue in order to meet our greenhouse gas reduction goals.”

Subject to future investment decision, the company will construct wind turbines in federal waters in the Atlantic Ocean. When operational in the late-2020’s the first 1,200 MW of the project will produce enough electricity to power nearly half a million homes annually and eliminate 13 million metric tons of greenhouse gases over the life of the project.

Mayflower Wind’s outreach office is in Fall River, close to their new O&M port and a short commute to the home dock of its crew transfer vessels on the New Bedford waterfront. The company continues to plan for a second interconnection point for future procurements in Falmouth, Mass.

Mayflower Wind is a 50/50 joint venture between Shell New Energies US LLC and Ocean Winds North America.