MathWorks Signs VPPA for 25 Mile Creek Wind Project

MathWorks has signed a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for an 11 MW portion of Enel North America‘s 25 Mile Creek wind project in Ellis County, Okla.

Through the agreement, MathWorks will purchase approximately 50,000 MWh of wind electricity and the associated renewable energy certificates annually, equivalent to the power needs of its two main campuses in Massachusetts and six field offices in the U.S. The deal will help MathWorks become carbon neutral by 2023 by addressing 100% of the company’s Scope 2 emissions in the U.S.

“Our mission has always included a focus on environmental sustainability, so we’re proud to announce our partnership with Enel to address all of our Scope 2 emissions,” says Jack Little, co-founder and CEO of MathWorks. “As we accelerate the pace of engineering and science, we hope this power purchase agreement serves as a model for other companies looking for ways to make their operations more sustainable and affordable, while also increasing overall demand for renewable electricity and speeding the deployment of renewable energy projects.”

“The renewables market is ripe for growth and we’re continuing to see increasing interest from companies to support new renewable energy projects,” states Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel North America’s renewable energy business, Enel Green Power. “We’re proud to support forward-thinking companies, like MathWorks, that are leveraging PPAs to meet their emission reduction goals and benefit from stable energy prices.”

The 25 Mile Creek wind project is Enel’s 12th wind farm in Oklahoma. The 250 MW wind project is projected to generate over 1,100 GWh of clean electricity annually. The VPPA agreement was signed through Enel North America’s renewables business, Enel Green Power.