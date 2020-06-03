MassCEC Contributes to Greentown Labs Offshore Wind Challenge

The Greentown Labs Offshore Wind Challenge, in partnership with Vineyard Wind, says the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) has signed on as its newest program partner.

MassCEC will serve as an enabling partner throughout the challenge and provide grant funding and in-kind support for startup pilot projects in Vineyard Wind’s lease areas in Massachusetts’ waters. Together, Vineyard Wind, MassCEC and Greentown Labs are working to foster the offshore wind ecosystem in the state.

The Offshore Wind Challenge is a six-month accelerator program supporting innovations in the responsible development of offshore wind energy. The program is focused on fast-tracking entrepreneurs with the mentors and business and technical resources they need to bring marine mammal monitoring technologies to a state of practice with direct support from Vineyard Wind and MassCEC. Staff from MassCEC’s Offshore Wind Program will provide guidance, help select startups for the challenge and support startups throughout the piloting process. Selected participants will also receive guidance from the experts at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the New England Aquarium.

“MassCEC is pleased to join the Offshore Wind Challenge as an enabling partner, as the Offshore Wind Challenge complements the Baker-Polito Administration’s efforts to promote sustainable offshore wind development that protects fisheries and marine wildlife, including MassCEC’s long-term study of marine mammal activity and investments in innovation and technology development,” says Stephen Pike, CEO of MassCEC.

“This initiative provides MassCEC the opportunity to work with industry leaders like Greentown Labs, Vineyard Wind, the Woods hole Oceanographic Institute and the New England Aquarium to advance real-time detection of endangered whales during construction and operation of offshore wind projects,” he adds.

The Offshore Wind Challenge is seeking submissions from startups that are innovating in marine mammal monitoring, either surrounding data collection and real-time transmission or data analysis. The deadline to apply has been extended to June 15.

Photo: Vineyard Wind’s Offshore Wind Challenge web page