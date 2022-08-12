Mass. Governor Reforms Offshore Wind Energy Procurement, Supply, Jobs

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has signed comprehensive clean energy legislation that reforms the Commonwealth’s offshore wind procurement process, drives job creation and economic development, and makes new investments that will strengthen the domestic supply chain. Massachusetts has already contracted nearly 2,500 MW of clean, reliable offshore wind renewable energy, and this bill codifies Massachusetts’ commitment to procure 5,600 MW by 2030, enough to power more than 2 million homes and small businesses.

In addition to the clean energy commitments and improved procurement process, Massachusetts policymakers created new tools to support industry development through supply chain advancement, infrastructure financing, and workforce development in the form of new tax incentives and grants.

“The sweeping energy bill signed into law today showcases why Massachusetts continues to be a national leader in offshore wind development,” states John Begala, vice president of federal and state policy at the Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW). “The benefits of offshore wind are as powerful as the turbines themselves – generating clean, reliable and affordable energy for tens of millions of homes across our country, creating 77,000 well-paying jobs this decade, and revitalizing the shipbuilding and domestic manufacturing industries.”

“The procurement reforms and historic investments will help the state fully realize all these economic and environmental benefits, leading to a stronger offshore wind industry with greater job creation, new economic activity, and a more reliable and affordable power sector,” adds Begala.