Mass. Denies Commonwealth Offshore Wind Project’s PPA Suspension Motion

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has turned down Commonwealth Wind’s motion to suspend its power purchase agreement (PPA) with state electric utilities, according to Reuters. State utility regulators denied offshore wind power company, raising questions about the future of Commonwealth’s proposed offshore wind project.

The Avangrid Inc. unit had asked for a suspension due to price increases as well as inflation, supply chains, interest rate and other issues.

The company’s spokesperson indicated that Commonwealth will now regroup and present additional economic viability information to DPU, reports Scott DiSavino.

