Maryland Offshore Wind Clears Final Permitting Hurdle

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has approved US Wind’s construction and operations plan for offshore wind off the coast of Maryland – potentially bringing 2 GW of renewable energy to the East Coast.

This is BOEM’s final permit approval for US Wind’s federal permitting application, allowing the company to pursue development at full scale.

The approved project includes the multiple-phase construction and operation of up to 114 wind turbines, up to four offshore substation platforms, one meteorological tower, and up to four offshore export cable corridors. The projects will be located approximately 8.7 nautical miles offshore Maryland and approximately nine nautical miles from Sussex County, Del.





Two phases – MarWin and Momentum Wind – already have offshore renewable energy certificates from the State of Maryland. MarWin will be approximately 300 MW, and Momentum Wind will have a capacity of approximately 808 MW.

“This is a proud moment for US Wind,” says Jeff Grybowski, US Wind’s CEO. “After more than four years of rigorous and robust analysis, we are thrilled to have secured this final BOEM approval.”