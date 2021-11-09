Maryland Offers Grant Funding for Offshore Wind Supply Chain and Workforce Training

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) is bringing back its two offshore wind grant programs for fiscal year 2022: the Maryland Offshore Wind Capital Expenditure Grant Program and the Maryland Offshore Wind Workforce Training Grant Program.

The MEA offshore wind grant programs support Maryland’s goal to establish a regional offshore wind supply and bolster the partnership the Hogan administration established with Virginia and North Carolina to grow the regional supply chain through the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regional Transformative Partnership for Offshore Wind Energy Resources (SMART-POWER).

“Offshore wind presents a once in a generation opportunity for the State of Maryland to grow and diversify our economy and energy portfolio,” says Gov. Larry Hogan. “The job creation potential and associated economic benefits for the broader supply chain of offshore wind development is an absolute game changer. “

Maryland, along with several other coastal states, have collectively committed to procuring nearly 40,000 MW of offshore wind capacity by 2040. The Special Initiative for Offshore Wind at University of Delaware estimates that developing 30,000 MW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 presents a $109 billion revenue opportunity for businesses in the offshore wind supply chain in the United States by 2030. The American Clean Power Association estimates this could create as many as 83,000 new jobs and generate nearly $25.4 billion of annual economic output to the U.S. economy.

Maryland alone aims to develop approximately 1,600 MW of offshore wind capacity by 2030. So far, 368 MW has been approved through the Maryland Public Service Commission’s (the Commission) Round 1 Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Credit (OREC) program. The Commission is currently reviewing additional offshore wind project applications submitted through the Round 2 OREC program with a decision expected by December 18, 2021.

The FY22 Maryland Offshore Wind Workforce Training Program supports new or existing workforce training centers owned or operated by emerging businesses, including those that are minority-owned, nonprofit organizations, governmental entities, academic institutions and labor unions that are expanding their course offerings for the offshore wind industry.

A total of $1.2 million is available for grant funding in FY22. MEA will contribute up to 75% of the total project costs. Applicants will contribute at least 25% of the total project costs as matching funds or in-kind services. Individual grant awards may not exceed $400,000. Applicants that received funding from previous awards under this program are welcome to reapply.

The FY22 Maryland Offshore Wind Capital Expenditures Program supports new or existing emerging businesses, including those that are minority-owned, in Maryland entering the offshore wind industry. MEA will also consider applications from businesses willing to relocate or expand into Maryland contingent upon receiving a grant award. This grant requires that capital expenditures be utilized to provide goods and services to the growing offshore wind industry for Maryland and the larger U.S. offshore wind market.

A total of $1.6 million is available for grant funding in FY22. MEA will contribute up to 50% of the total project costs. Applicants will contribute at least 50% of the total project costs via matching funds. Individual grant awards may not exceed $400,000. The application deadline for both programs is February 1, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET.