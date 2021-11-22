Maryland Minority Contractors Association Honors US Wind

US Wind Inc. was honored with the 2021 Best Practice Award during the Maryland Minority Contractors Association’s virtual awards ceremony on November 19.

US Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski accepted the award on behalf of the company, which honors developers who display exemplary performance in reaching out to minority and women-owned businesses.

“I am humbled and extremely grateful to accept the Maryland Minority Contractors Association’s Best Practices Award on behalf of US Wind,” says Grybowski. “Our company is committed to giving minority-owned businesses meaningful opportunities to participate in our projects. I am confident that, by partnering together, we can all find real economic benefits in this new clean energy economy.”

“From the hiring of a best-in-class outreach team to the development of a robust MBE development plan, US Wind has demonstrated a commitment to consistent, continuous, and meaningful outreach in Maryland,” states Pless Jones, Sr., president of the Maryland Minority Contractors Association. “Their efforts to share information about the skills and work streams necessary to build its projects, along with the training and certifications needed to participate, are sure to increase opportunities for our members.”

The Maryland Minority Contractors Association, Inc. is a non-profit Maryland corporation composed of minority and women business groups and individuals within the state of Maryland designed to mentor its membership with over 150 years of collective contracting experience. Its virtual awards program recognized 10 Maryland leaders and businesses for their demonstrated and continued commitment to supporting the success of small, minority, and women-owned businesses. US Wind is an offshore wind company in America focused on developing clean energy for Maryland.

In 2014, the company acquired an 80,000-acre federal lease area off the coast of Maryland. In 2017, the company was awarded Offshore Renewable Energy Credits (ORECs) from the state of Maryland for its MarWin project. The passage of Maryland’s Clean Energy Jobs Act in 2019 increased the state’s offshore wind energy requirements, calling for an additional 1,200 MW to be procured from developers with projects near the state’s coast. In 2021, US Wind submitted its vision with the full buildout of Momentum Wind. Momentum Wind will also bring steel back to Baltimore via Sparrows Point Steel, a new steel fabrication facility to be built in conjunction with Momentum Wind at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point, Maryland.