Marubeni Begins Operations for Akita and Noshiro Ports Offshore Wind Farms

Marubeni Corp. has implemented the first large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan at Akita Port and Noshiro Port in Akita Prefecture, which is comprised of a bottom fixed offshore wind farm, an onshore substation and transmission lines. The offshore wind farms were established on a commercial basis through a special purpose company called Akita Offshore Wind Corp. (AOW), jointly with Obayashi Corp.; Tohoku Electric Power Co. Inc.; Cosmo Eco Power Co. Ltd.; The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc.; Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc.; The Akita Bank Ltd.; Ohmori Co. Ltd.; Sawakigumi Corp.; Kyowa Oil Co. Ltd.; Katokensetsu. Co. Ltd.; Kanpu Co. Ltd.; and Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Marubeni has started commercial operation based on the feed-in tariff (FIT) program for renewable energy at the Noshiro Port Offshore Wind Farm.

The Akita Port Offshore Wind Farm is currently under commissioning work and its commercial operation based on FIT is expected in due course. AOW plans to operate and maintain the offshore wind farms for 20 years with its basis located at Noshiro Port.

Marubeni was selected as the potential main owner and operator of Akita Prefecture’s Public Offering for the Offshore Wind Farm Project for the purpose of expanding the introduction of renewable energy and industrial development on February 5, 2015. Thereafter, Marubeni established AOW (in which the joint business partners have also decided to invest), carried out a feasibility study, and reached a decision to implement the offshore wind farm project in February 2020.

Since the start of construction in February 2020, though there have been various restrictions under the COVID-19 crisis, the installation of a total of 33 wind turbines at Akita Port and Noshiro Port was completed in September 2022, and commercial operation has been achieved almost on the original schedule.