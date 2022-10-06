Marine Power Systems, RWE Eyeing Floating Wind Project for RWE

RWE has commissioned Marine Power Systems (MPS) to develop a project plan for delivering up to 1 GW of floating wind in the Celtic Sea region in Wales using ABP Port Talbot and Pembroke Dock for foundation assembly and turbine assembly. In addition, the study will identify what materials and components could be sourced from South Wales and the wider supply chain.

MPS is developing an offshore wind platform solution, called PelaFlex, for industrial-scale applications. The partnership will allow RWE to learn more about the foundation technology being developed and how it could be deployed from the region’s ports into the Celtic Sea. The study will build upon collaborations already established this year between RWE, the ports as well as Tata Steel UK, in preparation for the Crown Estate’s Celtic Sea seabed leasing expected to take place next year.

“We are delighted to be working with Marine Power Systems to find solutions for maximizing opportunities for the region’s supply chains, which will be so important for local and regional communities,” says Philippa Powell, RWE’s Celtic Sea project lead.

“At the same time, the study will test the future capability of our local ports to support the delivery of the multi-billion-pound opportunities that the Celtic Sea floating wind opportunity offers. RWE is in an excellent position to help broker relationships between our trusted supply chain partners, such as between MPS, TATA Steel UK and with the local ports. MPS are reaching some exciting milestones in the testing of their floating devices, and we also look forward to seeing the results from the testing facilities.”

RWE is preparing to bid into the Crown Estate Celtic Sea seabed leasing round in 2023, where up to 4 GW of floating wind will be awarded, with many more gigawatts expected in the future.

In advance of the MPS study, RWE has already signed MoUs with the two deep-water ports in the region (ABP Port Talbot and Pembroke Dock), as well as a co-operation agreement with Tata Steel UK to explore how these facilities may be utilized for Celtic Sea floating wind.

U.K.-based MPS’ solution aims to help increase local content by leveraging existing supply chain capability and enabling a wide range of ports to support deployment. Next year, MPS is deploying its multi-MW PelaFlex project at BiMEP in Bilbao.