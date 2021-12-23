Marianne Wiinholt Steps Down as CFO of Ørsted

Having served as Ørsted’s CFO for the past eight years, Marianne Wiinholt has decided to step down to accept a position outside the energy industry. She will continue in the role until June 30, 2022, at the latest. The board of directors has initiated the process of identifying the next CFO of Ørsted.

“I have been part of Ørsted’s amazing journey over the past 17 years, for the past eight years as CFO,” says Wiinholt. “Together with the entire Ørsted team, we have transformed Ørsted from one of the most fossil fuel-intensive energy companies in Europe to a global leader in renewable energy, creating significant value for all our stakeholders and driving a world-leading sustainability agenda.”

“I am truly sad to see Marianne leave,” adds Mads Nipper, CEO of Ørsted. “For more than a decade, she has played an instrumental role in the very successful transformation of Ørsted. While Marianne will be sorely missed, she leaves Ørsted in great shape for our future journey and with a very strong finance and IT organization. This also gives us a strong pool of internal potential successors for the CFO position. I wish Marianne all the best in the future.”

The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s financial guidance for the financial year 2021 nor the announced expected investment level for 2021.