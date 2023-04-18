Marco Polo Marine to Integrate Ammonia Power into Offshore Wind Vessels

Amogy Inc. says its proprietary ammonia-to-power system will soon be installed on Marco Polo Marine Ltd.’s existing and newly built offshore wind vessels, allowing them to operate with zero emissions.

The collaboration pairs with Marco Polo Marine’s efforts to decarbonize the shipping sector and reduce the carbon footprint of offshore wind farms through the adoption of more sustainable and green practices. The partnership will also allow Amogy to fine-tune its ammonia-to-power solution in order to more effectively support the specific types of wind vessels.

“We’re delighted to work with a respected and innovative maritime operator that shares our bold vision for a greener and more sustainable future,” says Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “The APAC region’s commitment to clean fuels makes it important that we have an impact here and we hope that our partnership with Marco Polo can serve as a powerful example for other maritime operators.”

“We think that Amogy’s ability to convert ammonia to gaseous hydrogen in our wind vessels is a step in the right direction that brings us closer to our long-term goal of decarbonizing the maritime industry by reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” adds Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine.

Recently, Marco Polo Marine has stepped up its push into the offshore wind industry, following its successful acquisition of PKR Offshore, an established Taiwan-based wind vessel operator, in May 2022. The group also commissioned the development of a new state-of-the-art CSOV at its Batam shipyard in September 2022 to boost service offerings in support of the offshore wind sector.