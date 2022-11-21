Mammoet Supplies Heavy Lifting, Transport for Dogger Bank Wind Farm

GE Renewable Energy has selected Mammoet UK, based in Thornaby Teesside, to supply onshore heavy lifting and transport for the staging and assembly of turbine components for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vårgrønn.

Mammoet will employ multiple lifting and transport crews for simultaneous operations to support with the loading of equipment and tower assembly in the marshalling harbor, a key piece in constructing the project. The team will utilize cranes and self-propelled modular transporter axles at Able Seaton Port, the Dogger Bank Wind Farm marshalling harbor.

GE will start preparing the marshalling harbor and receiving components at the end of 2022.

“We are delighted to announce that we have selected Mammoet UK as our cranes and logistics supplier for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm,” says Nathan Fahey, GE’s project director. “The cranes and associated equipment the company will provide and operate for us will be essential to the smooth operation of our marshalling harbor on Teesside, where 277 sets of blades, nacelles and towers of our Haliade-X wind turbines will be erected and transit over the course of the project. We believe Mammoet has the right expertise and equipment to be an excellent partner for us.”

GE Renewable Energy announced in May 2021 that it had finalized all supply contracts for the wind farm, due to become the largest offshore wind farm in the world upon completion.

“This contract represents not just a win for Mammoet and renewable energy investment but for the people of Teesside,” says Mark Sadler, Mammoet’s U.K. managing director. “Securing the project means even greater potential investment and business growth that will expand our existing pool of highly skilled labor with renewables expertise in the region. We have a great opportunity to support GE Renewables and other businesses building the U.K.’s fast-growing offshore wind energy market.”