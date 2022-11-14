Mammoet, Bay Crane Provide Heavy Lifting Support to Offshore Wind Industry

Mammoet, an engineered heavy lifting and transport service provider, is continuing its partnership with Bay Crane Services, a crane rental, specialized transportation and construction company throughout the Northeastern United States. After working together on several projects dating back 25 years, the companies will focus on servicing the renewable offshore wind requirements of the Northeastern United States.

“Establishing this partnership meets our goal of bringing the best level of service to our client-partners,” says Rick Bohne, Jr., director of sales and marketing for Mammoet in the U.S. and Mexico. “As a global player, we recognize the importance of leveraging like-minded local leaders in this industry to ensure every possible advantage, local and global, is available to serve our clients’ project needs.”

“Mammoet and Bay Crane have worked together on a multitude of projects in the Northeast region over the years,” states Kenneth Bernardo, Bay Crane Companies’ CEO. “This strategic partnership presents clear advantages to both companies, as well as the offshore industry. We are excited to offer up our portfolio of both global and regional market experience to provide safe, efficient, and innovative solutions to the renewable energy industry in the United States.”