Mainstream, Maple Power Explore Celtic Sea Floating Wind Bid

Offshore wind developer Maple Power and Mainstream Renewable Power are jointly exploring the upcoming Celtic Sea Floating Offshore Wind Tender in the U.K., which will be launched in 2023.

The Crown Estate is advancing the Celtic Sea seabed leasing tender for floating wind, which is anticipated to deliver a total of 4 GW of renewable energy by 2035. The region has the potential to generate up to an additional 20 GW by 2045, helping to support the U.K.’s energy transition and future energy security.

Together, Maple Power and Mainstream bring a combination of sector knowledge, development experience and financial strength to target commercial-scale floating projects.

Since 2019, Maple Power, together with its partners and shareholders, has co-developed over 2 GW of offshore wind projects across Europe, including Provence Grand Large, the first non-recourse project financed floating offshore wind project currently in construction.

Mainstream has an extensive offshore wind development track record in the U.K., having developed and consented 20% of the U.K.’s offshore wind capacity either in operation or under construction, through Hornsea One (1.2 GW), Hornsea 2 (1.4 GW) and Neart na Gaoithe (450 MW).

Through its recent combination with Aker Offshore Wind, Mainstream has taken a position in floating wind and, together with its partners, is currently developing projects in South Korea (1.2 GW) and Scotland (1.8 GW). Mainstream is also a major shareholder of the Principle Power floating wind technology provider.

“The Celtic Sea can play a leading role in reaching the U.K.’s net zero ambitions, while providing renewable energy for green value chains in Wales and beyond through its proximity to key industry,” says Tove Røskaft, head of offshore wind at Mainstream. “I believe Mainstream and Maple Power bring together highly complementary capabilities and experience which will support us well in our aim to bid on and develop floating offshore wind in the region.”

“Maple Power has been active in floating offshore wind since 2019, when the team started to co-develop the Provence Grand Large project in France,” states Michael van der Heijden, CEO at Maple Power. “With construction of that project now well underway, I am keen for Maple Power to further deploy its floating offshore wind expertise. Combined with Mainstream’s track record, the two companies together are therefore well-placed to consider opportunities in the Celtic Sea tender.”

The Celtic Sea is defined as the waters in the region around the South Wales coast and the Southwest peninsula within the United Kingdom, covering an area of 300,000 km2.