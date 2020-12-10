Maine, U.K. Sign MoU to Advance Offshore Wind Cooperation

Gov. Janet Mills of Maine and Kwasi Kwarteng, the U.K.’s Minister of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between Maine and the U.K. to pursue advancement in clean energy technologies and mutually achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century or sooner.

“The U.K. is showing how bold policy goals to create a vibrant, diversified clean energy industry can combat climate change and generate economic growth,” says Mills. “With this MoU, Maine is continuing to develop clean energy. By working with our colleagues in the U.K. to develop these industries, Maine can achieve its energy goals, create jobs, and preserve and protect our state for future generations as we fight climate change.”

The MoU signed by Mills and Kwarteng will strengthen a bilateral partnership to promote and foster sustainable growth, support innovation and strengthen the global response to climate change. Specifically, the MoU commits Maine and the U.K. to collaborate and share resources to reduce emissions from heating and transportation and advance innovative offshore wind and green hydrogen technology. Additionally, the MoU calls for cooperation on evaluating impacts of offshore wind on fisheries and the marine environment, workforce development and port infrastructure.

With some of the richest wind resources in the world in the Gulf of Maine, Mills has made developing offshore wind a leading part of her climate change and economic recovery policies. In November, she announced the state’s intention to seek the first floating offshore wind research lease in the U.S, which would deploy up to a dozen floating wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine.

Photo: Gov. Janet Mills