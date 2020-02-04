Luxcara and Vestas Finalize Turbine Agreements in Finland

Luxcara, an independent asset manager in the global renewable energy market, and Vestas, a Danish manufacturer, seller, installer and servicer of wind turbines, have closed turbine supply agreements and long-term service agreements for the three wind projects Välikangas, Pihtipudas and Sievi.

Vestas has developed a customized wind energy solution that features 38 V150-4.2 MW turbines with site-specific towers, capable of optimizing annual energy production and offering competitive cost of energy.

“We are very much looking forward to working together with Vestas on our Finnish portfolio. We are convinced that the projects will benefit from Vestas’ expertise in the Nordics and that the selected turbines will ensure the best possible use of the very good wind conditions to produce clean and sustainable energy,” says Dr. Philip Sander, managing partner of Luxcara.

The wind projects are located in the Northern Ostrobothnia region and benefit from favorable wind conditions near the shore. The wind projects have been acquired for a portfolio for institutional investors advised by Luxcara.

“We believe that the three projects will benefit from the V150-4.2 MW turbine’s extremely competitive cost of energy and its perfect fit with the site’s wind conditions,” says Christer Baden Hansen, vice president of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 25-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimize the energy output.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.