LS Power, Magic Valley Energy Propose 800 MW Wind Project in Idaho

Magic Valley Energy LLC (MVE), an affiliate of LS Power, is developing a second wind energy project in southern Idaho. With the potential to bring approximately 800 MW of renewable energy to power markets across the West, the Salmon Falls Wind Project is proposed on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Twin Falls County.

This project, along with MVE’s Lava Ridge Wind Project under development southeast of Shoshone, will contribute to the need for zero carbon electricity throughout the West.

“The need for renewable energy across the West continues to grow,” notes Luke Papez, MVE’s project director. “Idaho has been a longstanding leader in the generation of clean energy, and the Salmon Falls project continues this legacy, positioning Idaho at the forefront of production of wind energy in a safe and environmentally sustainable manner, while supporting significant increases in economic benefits that few other opportunities can provide.”

MVE is in the initial stages of the development of the project – a period that includes interactions with federal, state and local agencies, as well as broader outreach to local stakeholders. Construction of the project could begin as early as 2024.