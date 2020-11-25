LS C&S to Supply High-Voltage Export Cables for Offshore Wind Farms

LS Cable & System (LS C&S) has entered into a 5-year framework agreement with Ørsted to supply high-voltage export cables for offshore wind farms.

LS C&S has previously supplied cables for the Hornsea One and Two offshore wind farms in the U.K. and has been contracted to supply the subsea cables for the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan.

“The offshore wind market is growing fast, particularly in the Asia Pacific,” says Matthias Bausenwein, president of Ørsted Asia-Pacific. “Ørsted needs strong, reliable and competitive suppliers. Therefore, we are very happy to have further strengthened our partnership with LS C&S.”

LS C&S is a South Korea-based industrial corporation with global operations and one of the biggest cable manufacturers worldwide.

Photo: LS C& S landing page