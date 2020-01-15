Longroad Energy Re-Develops its Wind Power Portfolio

Longroad Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, owner and operator, has started to repower two wind facilities in Minnesota: Community Wind North and Jeffers Wind.

The projects are located in Lincoln and Pipestone counties. The combined output of the two facilities after repowering will be 70 MW.

“We are grateful for the support of the project landowners and communities. This is one of the first repowering projects in Minnesota, so there were not a lot of precedents to rely on. The regulatory community was constructive and supportive,” says Paul Gaynor, CEO of Longroad.

“Xcel Energy‘s support was also critical in getting the projects across the finish line,” he adds. “We are pleased to have come to an agreement to sell these assets to Xcel Energy once the repowering is completed.”

The project repowering and construction is being performed by Vestas under a turnkey contract. Vestas is also supplying the equipment for the projects.

A construction loan in the amount of $128 million was closed in order to support the project. KeyBank and HSBC are the coordinating lead arrangers and joint book runners.

The repowering is projected to be completed by the end of 2020, at which point Xcel Energy will purchase the facilities.

Longroad Energy has owned the projects since 2017.

Photo: Paul Gaynor, CEO of Longroad