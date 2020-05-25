LOC Awarded Survey Contract for Offshore Wind Farm

LOC has been awarded a contract to provide marine warranty survey services (MWS) for the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms in Taiwan from Ørsted.

Under the agreement, LOC will provide MWS services for the transportation and installation of the export and array cables. The cables, including 95 inter-array cables and 16 platform connector cables, will be fabricated in South Korea and transported to Taiwan.

The wind farms will be located 35-60 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County, with a capacity of approximately 900 MW.

“We are delighted to support this significant project, which reflects LOC’s commitment to renewables and the region,” says Tim Camp, renewables projects director at LOC.

“It is also a milestone for Taiwan and an indication of the significant progress that Taiwan is making in the development of offshore renewables. We are looking forward to supporting this project and to contributing to its successful completion,” he adds.

Technical document review and operational approvals will be undertaken by LOC’s London-based renewable energy team, with support from LOC Singapore and LOC Seoul, under project director Mike McLachlan.

McLachlan has over 12 years’ experience in marine warranty surveys for cable lay operations and has supported over twenty cable lay projects for offshore wind farms in Europe and the Asia Pacific. Site attendances will be resourced by LOC Taiwan, the company’s newest branch, established in April to support the group’s growing number of operations in the local offshore wind market.