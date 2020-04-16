LM Wind Power to Close Blade Manufacturing Plant

LM Wind Power, a Danish supplier of rotor blades, says it will close its Little Rock, Ark., manufacturing plant later in the year due to decreasing orders and falling demand, according to recent reporting from Arkansas Business.

The decision to close the manufacturing plant wasn’t directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus did play a part in reduced operations. The article reports that GE Renewable Energy, LM Wind Power’s parent company, would provide the plant’s 470 workers with four months of severance pay.

“Due to declining demand for the specific blades made at the Little Rock facility and the need to streamline operations, GE Renewable Energy announced that we will close our LM Wind Power site in Little Rock, Ark.,” the reporting quotes a GE spokesperson as saying.

“We understand that this is a difficult time to announce this decision and are taking a number of steps to provide additional support for our employees during this time, including continued pay for a minimum of four months. We will also pay their health insurance premiums for an additional six months to ensure they have coverage through at least the end of the year,” they add.

Arkansas Business notes that the soon-to-be-vacant space is being looked at by Amazon as a potential spot for a distribution center.

To read Arkansas Business’ full article, click here.

Photo: LM Wind Power’s landing page