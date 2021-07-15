LM Wind Power Blade Facility Set for Expansion

GE Renewable Energy is partnering with the governments of Canada and Québec for the expansion of its wind turbine blade facility in Gaspé, Canada – a site owned by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business.

The investments will enable the company to expand its existing facility to meet the growing demand for renewable energy across North America. The expansion will result in the creation of 200 skilled jobs, the company says.

The plant, which started operations in 2005 and was previously expanded in 2017, has manufactured over 10,000 blades, equivalent to approximately 6 GW.

“The plant expansion aligns perfectly with Canadian and Québec government policy and economic ambitions, and we are pleased to partner with them on an initiative that underscores the ability to work together to address the urgent global crisis of climate change,” says Heather Chalmers, president and CEO of GE Canada.

“We are committed to helping our customers lead the energy transition by supplying them with state-of-the-art wind turbine blades,” adds Olivier Fontan, president and CEO of LM Wind Power. “Our existing employees are proud to support this important work, and our new colleagues will receive the training and support they need to contribute to this effort.”