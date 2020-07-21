LineVision, OSIsoft Partner to Improve Grid Resiliency

LineVision, a provider of solutions to monitor, optimize and protect the world’s critical energy delivery infrastructure, has launched a new partnership with OSIsoft, a company that specializes in operational intelligence for critical operations.

The relationship includes tight integration between LineVision’s V3 overhead line monitoring solution and OSIsoft’s PI System, a data management solution that increases the value and usability of operations data from critical assets in industrial environments. The combined solution is designed to help utilities easily integrate vital asset information to improve the resiliency, efficiency and agility of their power grids.

The partnership would be advantageous for utilities seeking to add utility-scale wind projects to generation portfolios as grid congestion remains one of the leading obstacles to wider adaptation of wind power. According to ‘Grid Vision,’ a 2019 study by the American Wind Energy Association, “transmission congestion harms consumers by denying them access to low-cost energy sources and harms cost-effective renewable development by reducing the value of renewable energy produced in constrained parts of the grid.”

“Our utility clients tell us that the process of deploying sensors on their grid is often easier than the process of integrating the data into their asset management systems,” says Hudson Gilmer, CEO of LineVision.

“OSIsoft was the obvious first choice as a data integration partner for us as their PI System is used by more than 1,000 leading utilities and almost all of our clients. We are proud to work with OSIsoft’s team on this important project,” he adds.

Global power grids face a wide array of challenges: aging power lines, aggressive renewable generation targets, resiliency challenges due to a warming planet with increasingly severe weather events and changing budget priorities due to myriad economic variables. To meet these challenges, utilities will need to harness new technologies to make their grids more efficient, flexible and resilient.

LineVision empowers electric utilities and pipeline operators with information and tools to transform their infrastructure into dynamic, optimized assets. Through the company’s non-contact monitoring sensors and cloud-based analytics, utilities can gain real-time situational awareness of overhead lines, detect anomalies to take immediate action and optimize energy delivery assets to extend lifespan and plan for the future. By connecting LineVision data on overhead lines into OSIsoft’s PI System, utilities can expand the end-to-end visibility of the power grid, improve grid reliability and improve public safety by detecting anomalies that could predict damaging events such as wildfires.

With an off-the-shelf integration, utilities can securely integrate LineVision real-time data on the status, capacity and condition of their overhead lines into their existing PI System via OSIsoft Messaging Format (OMF). The combination simplifies utility data integration by supporting enterprise or cloud installations – without the need to create new firewalls, access points or data maps.

Photo: OSIsoft’s landing page