Proposed Legislation Restricting Foreign Businesses in Mexico Is Defeated

A proposed constitutional reform law that would have put restrictions on private and foreign companies participating in Mexico’s electrical power trade has not passed, according to The Associated Press.

Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was defeated in his bid to get enough votes to pass the legislation, which would have limited foreign-developed clean energy plants to 46% and brought more power to state-owned electrical utilities.

While Congress’ lower house voted in favor (275 to 223), 332 votes were necessary to make the changes, which would have affected the wind industry in the country.

