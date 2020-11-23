Leeward Renewable Energy Repowers Texas Wind Farm

Leeward Renewable Energy LLC has successfully completed the repowering and final financial close of its Sweetwater 3 Wind Farm in Nolan County, Texas.

Leeward procured the wind turbine equipment from GE Renewable Energy, which also provided construction services and is providing operations and maintenance services for the project. GE Energy Financial Services and BHE Renewables provided tax equity financing.

The Sweetwater 3 repower replaced and enhanced major existing components of 90 legacy GE Renewable Energy wind turbines resulting in increased capacity, reliability and performance, and reduced operating cost. The repowering of major components within the turbines will increase annual energy production by double digits.

“We are pleased to complete the repowering and financing of our Sweetwater 3 wind farm and have been fortunate to work alongside the teams at GE Renewable Energy – and our financial partners GE Energy Financial Services and BHE Renewables – to bring a combination of reliable technology, high-quality equipment and financing to this project,” says Chris Loehr, CFO of Leeward Renewable Energy.

Sweetwater 3 will continue to provide clean, renewable energy to its offtake partner, San Antonio-based CPS Energy, under its long-term power purchase agreement. Leeward designed the construction process to allow it to provide continuous delivery throughout.

Sweetwater 3, one of Leeward’s original wind farms, has been operating since 2005. Through the repowering, the wind farm’s capacity will increase from 135 MW to roughly 146 MW, utilizing the same number of turbines and footprint. With the newly repowered project, Sweetwater 3 will also provide significant additional benefits to Nolan County through an increased tax base, supporting school districts, hospitals and local infrastructure.

Photo: Leeward Renewable Energy’s landing page