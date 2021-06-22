Leeward Inks PPA with Guzman Energy for 145 MW of Wind Power in Colorado

Wholesale power company Guzman Energy and developer Leeward Renewable Energy have come to terms on a power purchase agreement for the offtake from the 145 MW Panorama Wind Farm in Weld County, Colo.

Construction of the facility begins early next month and is projected to be completed in December. The installation will consist of over 60 Vestas wind turbines.

Leeward will own and operate the wind farm.

“Electric cooperatives, municipalities and tribes are clear that they want access to affordable, reliable and clean energy,” says Guzman Energy CEO Chris Riley. “The Panorama Wind Farm will be an important source of power for our current and future customers in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming who are seeking reliable power at reliable prices. It makes strategic sense for Guzman Energy to be part of the Panorama Wind Farm as we continually leverage both owned and contracted energy sources to meet our customers’ needs.”

The project is Leeward’s third in Weld County, bringing its total installed capacity in the county to 617 MW, reflecting an aggregate capital investment of over $850 million.

The project is expected to create 185 jobs during peak construction.