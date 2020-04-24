Leeward Completes Financing for Wind Farm Construction

Leeward Renewable Energy LLC, a U.S.-based independent power company, has closed on the $162.9 million construction financing and tax equity commitment for its Mountain Breeze Wind Farm located in Weld County, Colo.

Citi provided the project’s construction financing.

“The financing of this wind farm marks an important milestone for Leeward,” says Jason Allen, renewable energy interim CEO at Leeward Renewable.

“The continued investment from our financial partners allows us to provide our customers with a sustainable and clean energy alternative. Mountain Breeze is a great asset to our expanding renewable energy portfolio and will create significant benefits for our customers and Weld County,” he adds.

Leeward developed the Mountain Breeze Wind Farm and will own and operate the project for the long-term. The 170 MW project will utilize GE 2.3 and 2.82 wind turbine generators, installing 62 machines at the site. Mountain Breeze received unanimous approval from Weld County for the build of the project and has received positive support from the project landowners and members within the community. Construction of Mountain Breeze is currently underway.

Leeward entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with Xcel Energy Colorado to provide energy generated by the project. Through the construction phase of Mountain Breeze, the project creates approximately 250 jobs and will increase its contribution to Weld County in the form of property tax payments.

The project is scheduled for completion in December.

Photo: Leeward Renewable Energy’s landing page