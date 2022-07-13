Leeward Begins Commercial Operations at Panorama Wind Farm in Colorado

Leeward Renewable Energy LLC (LRE) has completed construction of its Panorama Wind Farm located in Weld County, Colo. The facility has reached commercial operation. The energy generated will provide Guzman Energy customers with enough renewable energy to power approximately 53,000 homes across Colorado and New Mexico.

“With the Panorama Wind Farm online and generating cost effective, clean renewable power, we will continue accelerating the energy transition and economic opportunity for our current and future customers,” says Christopher Miller, Guzman Energy’s president. “As we serve rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and tribes throughout the region, we appreciate LRE’s partnership and support. This is one of many new renewable assets that will exist because of Guzman’s role in the market.”

“We are pleased to have achieved commercial operations at the Panorama Wind Farm in partnership with Guzman Energy to help them deliver reliable renewable energy to their customers,” states Jason Allen, LRE’s CEO. “This project brings our total generation capacity in Weld County to over 600 MW, illustrating the momentum of our ambitious growth plan and continued commitment to developing, owning and operating best-in-class renewable generation assets. We are proud that our three Weld County projects – Panorama, Cedar Creek and Mountain Breeze – support the state of Colorado in meeting its goal of 100 percent green energy generation by 2040.”

The Panorama Wind Farm has 66 Vestas wind turbines with the capacity to generate 145 MW of clean energy. Construction and term financing for the project was secured from MUFG Bank Ltd., National Australia Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Helaba Group, and tax equity was funded by Goldman Sachs.

“We are very appreciative of those landowners, Weld County officials and our financial and construction partners who have played a critical role in the success of the project,” adds John Wycherley, LRE’s vice president of development. “The completion of this project would not have been possible without their support, and we look forward to continuing these long-term relationships as we operate the facility going forward.”