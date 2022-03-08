Leeuwin, Copenhagen Energy Propose 3 GW Offshore Wind Farm in Australia

Leeuwin Offshore Wind Pty Ltd. is proposing the construction, operation and decommissioning of the Leeuwin Offshore Wind Farm within Geographe Bay, off the southwest region of Western Australia. Leeuwin Offshore Wind Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Copenhagen Energy A/S (CE), a Danish renewable energy developer delivering offshore and onshore wind, and solar photovoltaic (PV) developments in Denmark and throughout Europe.

The proposal is located approximately 130 km south of Perth between Mandurah and Bunbury, with all wind turbines to be located within Commonwealth Waters. Land-based components of the proposal are located within the Shire of Harvey local government area. The proposal will span Commonwealth waters, Western Australian coastal waters and land areas.

Once operational, the Leeuwin Offshore Wind Farm will have the capacity to generate in excess of 3 GW of electricity (up to 11 TWh of power per year). The proposal includes the installation of up to 200 wind turbines, each up to 25 MW, and associated substation platforms. The generated electricity will be brought onshore via export cables which will traverse state waters to landfall onshore. Once onshore, electricity generated by the proposal will be transmitted, via underground and/or overhead cables, to a substation. The electricity can then be connected into the local grid system or other power infrastructure.

The size of individual wind turbines is yet to be determined. At this stage, it is anticipated that individual turbines delivering between 15 MW and 25 MW will be installed, with the definitive number, final location and ultimate turbine specifications being determined prior to construction.

Construction would span a nominal 36-month period, commencing in 2026 and ending in 2028, subject to the completion of the required permitting processes.

View the full proposal here.