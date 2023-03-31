Leading Light Wind Unveils Rendering of Offshore Wind Facility at Brooklyn Navy Yard

Leading Light Wind, an offshore wind project in the New York Bight, has released the first rendering of its proposed offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) facility at Dry Dock 4 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The facility is part of Leading Light Wind’s bid to the New York State Research and Development Authority, and its renovation will be made possible through investment provided by the New York City Economic Development Corporation, contingent on activation of Dry Dock 4 under NYSERDA’s third offshore wind procurement.

If selected, the proposal would help to reactivate a piece of New York City’s maritime infrastructure and generate new economic and job opportunities for local workers and businesses.

The O&M facility will serve as the primary port for operations of the Leading Light Wind offshore wind project and will expand the Brooklyn Navy Yard’s existing working waterfront to provide further capabilities to existing BNY tenants like GMD Shipyard. The redevelopment will include a newly renovated Dry Dock 4, which will feature a wet berth facility, enhanced deep water access for a range of offshore wind service vessels, renovated office and warehouse facilities, and other infrastructure upgrades to support offshore wind development.

A co-located marine innovation test bed within Dry Dock 4 will support development of new undersea technologies that will serve the offshore wind and maritime industries and the marine research community.

“Our proposed investment at the Brooklyn Navy Yard represents an opportunity to reactivate significant New York City infrastructure and facilitate a just transition for American workers and businesses,” says Wes Jacobs, project director, Leading Light Wind. “It illustrates the full power of a burgeoning offshore wind industry in New York: This is not just about clean energy – this is about jobs, revitalization and sustained economic benefits for decades to come.”

In addition to redeveloping Dry Dock 4 into an offshore wind innovation hub, as part of its proposal, Leading Light Wind will support the Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Albert C. Wiltshire Employment Center with over $800,000 of funding that will fund recruitment efforts and training programs, connecting New York job seekers from to new career opportunities in offshore wind.