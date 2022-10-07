Layoffs Expected for Close to 20 Percent of GE Onshore Wind Unit Workforce

General Electric Co. employees in North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa were notified of onshore wind business layoffs, with more to come in the Europe and Asia Pacific regions at a later time, according to Reuters.

With restructuring attributed to supply chain issues, higher raw material costs and lower demands than expected, the layoffs equate to nearly 20% of the onshore wind business’s employees, reports Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The unit made up 15% of GE’s industrial sales in 2021 and is the company’s biggest renewable energy business.

GE is planning on separating its energy businesses into a separate company in 2024.

Read the full article here.