Labor Group Set to Sign Agreement for Vineyard Wind Work

Vineyard Wind and the Southeastern Massachusetts Building Trades Council, a labor organization that represents workers throughout the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands, will be signing the Project Labor Agreement (PLA) for the construction of the nation’s first industrial-scale offshore wind project, Vineyard Wind

The agreement will create hundreds of good paying union jobs for area residents who will be employed on both land and sea components of the project. These workers will be members of the 20 local union affiliates of the Southeastern Massachusetts Building Trades Council.

Those union jobs will help to create a vital, sustainable energy source that will help to provide power to more than 400,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts, save ratepayers $1.4 billion over the first 20 years of operation and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tons per year.