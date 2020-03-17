Klein Marine Systems Selects Cambridge Pixel’s RadarWatch

Cambridge Pixel, a developer of radar display, tracking and recording sub-systems, has supplied its RadarWatch coastal surveillance software, target tracking and radar recording technology to Klein Marine Systems, a subsidiary of Mitcham Industries Inc., as part of a project to protect an offshore wind farm and its associated submarine transmission line off the coast of South Korea.

Cambridge Pixel’s radar display, tracking and recording technology has been integrated with the radar, daylight/thermal cameras, an AIS receiver and long-range acoustic device (LRAD) as part of Klein’s HarborGuard maritime security and surveillance solution. The local integrator is Seoul-based company iSENTECK. The surveillance system monitors vessel traffic around the wind farm and along a 10 km submarine transmission line carrying power from an offshore platform transmission station to the onshore distribution facility.

“We needed a modern, multi-window display solution that fuses information from radar sensors, transponders and cameras to present a consolidated view of vessel movement in the monitored area to our shore-based operators,” says Frank Cobis, vice president and general manager of Klein Marine Systems.

“Cambridge Pixel’s RadarWatch radar display application, target tracking software and real-time data recorder provided all the functionality and the flexibility we required for this program,” he adds.

For the Korean wind farm project, an offshore platform hosting a Simrad Argus X-band radar, dual thermal/daylight camera from MOOG Mercury and an AIS receiver was supported by Cambridge Pixel’s SPx tracking server, which generates radar tracks corresponding to vessel movement in the monitored area. These track reports, along with camera video and AIS reports, are transmitted to the shore-based facility where the RadarWatch surveillance application presents the combined radar, camera and AIS transponder data in a unified operator-friendly display.