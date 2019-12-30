Kitron Supplying Electronics for Offshore Wind HVDC Systems

Kitron has received orders for the development of test systems and production of electronics modules that are part of control systems for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology used for offshore wind power.

“These orders are strategically important for Kitron, as they come from a leading company within the rapidly growing renewable energy sector,” says Peter Nilsson, president and CEO of Kitron ASA. “This also confirms our ability to supply advanced technical services, such as test development.”

The company notes that the order totals more than $8.5 million.

Deliveries are planned for 2020, with start-up in the second quarter. Production will take place at Kitron’s plant in Norway.

Kitron is one of Scandinavia’s leading electronics manufacturing services companies, with locations in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the U.S.