Hansen Leading N.Y. Government Affairs, Policy for Orsted

Ørsted has hired Kevin Hansen to lead government affairs and policy in New York State. He is responsible for setting and shaping the company’s legislative and regulatory agenda and supporting new growth initiatives that further enhance Ørsted’s position for renewable energy and economic development.

“Ørsted is building a smart and capable team to engage with government partners and represent our work at the market level,” says David Ortiz, head of government affairs and market strategy for the Northeast for Ørsted Americas. “Kevin brings valuable experience working in policy roles in New York and understands this state’s energy priorities and needs. His expertise in this market will help Ørsted advocate for policies and projects that will accelerate the energy transition and bring clean, affordable energy to more New Yorkers.”

Prior to joining Ørsted, Hansen served as the senior vice president and head of public policy for Empire State Development (ESD), a New York State government agency focused on encouraging business investment and job creation. While at ESD, Hansen led departments responsible for public policy, legislative affairs, economic analysis and research, energy and climate initiatives, and environmental programs for small businesses. Before his nearly decade-long tenure with the State of New York, Hansen worked for the mayor’s office in Washington, D.C., and as a consultant for Bain & Company.

In his new capacity, Hansen will also serve as a member of the board of directors of the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium and on the steering committee of the New York Offshore Wind Alliance.

”After spending the past decade in government service, I am eager to begin this new role advancing clean energy from within my home state of New York,” states Hansen. “In little more than a decade, Ørsted transformed itself from a fossil fuel company to a clean energy leader. I’m excited to play a role in further advancing that leadership and growing a new American industry.”