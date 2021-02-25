Keppel AmFELS Constructing Jones Act-Compliant Offshore WTIV

Keppel AmFELS says it is currently constructing the first-ever Jones Act-compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) built to ABS Class, a key vessel for the development of the U.S. offshore wind industry.

The 472-foot vessel is designed by GustoMSC to handle turbine sizes of 12 MW – or larger – and will be capable of installing foundations for turbines and other heavy lifts. The vessel, named Charybdis, will be able to accommodate up to 119 crew and wind farm technicians. Seajacks will assist Dominion Energy with construction and operations oversight.

“ABS is an ideal partner for a specialized WTIV for the U.S. market,” says Matt Tremblay, senior vice president of global offshore at ABS. “Our extensive knowledge of U.S. regulations combined with offshore industry leadership means we are equipped to support this project and a range of other innovative vessels now being commissioned for U.S. wind farms.”

Charybdis is just the latest vessel for the U.S. offshore wind industry to be supported by ABS. The first U.S flagged Jones Act offshore wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) ever ordered will be built to ABS Class. ABS has also issued AIPs for two Jones Act SOVs to Vard and for a series of other wind support vessels from European designers.