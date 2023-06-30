Kent Gets FEED Contract for Two Irish Sea Wind Farms

Kent PLC, a provider of engineering and design services to the offshore wind industry, will design the jacket foundations for 17-24 MW turbines 115 feet deep in the Irish Sea.

After recently securing a contract for the Morven project, being developed by bp and EnBW, Kent was also awarded a contract for the front-end engineering design (FEED) and with an option for an extension to the detailed design of WTG foundations for the Morgan and Mona wind farms. The wind farms are located in the Irish Sea and are expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of around 3.4 million homes. The project will use fixed-bottom turbines in approximately 115 feet of water.

The FEED, expected to last 6 months, will involve engineering work that informs foundation selection, demonstrates feasibility and provides a robust design to manage project risk and engagement with fabrication and T&I contractors.

Cerianne Cummings, Kent’s market director for offshore wind, comments: “We are delighted to be awarded this project. Securing it is a testament to our commitment to supporting the U.K.’s target of generating 50G W of power from offshore wind by 2030.”

Kent is currently also undertaking the design for a further 7 GW in new U.K. projects.