Kent Earns Engineering, Design Contract for Berwick Bank Wind Farm

Kent, an engineering and design services company for the offshore wind industry, has been commissioned to provide concept designs for Berwick Bank Wind Farm with SSE Renewables in the U.K.

Kent’s scope is to complete two multidiscipline concept designs for the offshore substation platforms (OSP), delivering designs for options of both larger capacity OSPs and smaller OSPs of the same total capacity.

Kent will provide the complete service required to deliver the concept designs, encompassing project and engineering management and technical delivery for structures and architectural, high-voltage electrical system design, safety, and various facilities disciplines.

Kent has also been commissioned to provide the substructure concept designs for the Berwick Bank Project with SSE Renewables. This includes substructure and foundation designs for wind turbine generators (WTGs) and OSPs across the site in the Firth of Forth. The concept designs will support supply chain engagement and further project development, considering both piled and suction caisson foundation options, along with options for transportation and installation of the jacket substructures.

“Kent’s long-standing relationship with SSE began in 2001 with the first studies into a 500 MW Beatrice windfarm for the Talisman Energy/SSE joint venture,” states Cerianne Cummings, Kent’s director of offshore wind. “As we’ve demonstrated in the 20 years that have passed, we will continue to support SSE Renewables as they strive towards their goals, creating and delivering projects that we can all be proud of. We look forward to hopefully nurturing our relationship for the next 20 years.”

The Berwick Bank Project is located in the North Sea, in the outer Firth of Forth. Berwick Bank Offshore Wind Farm has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 GW of installed capacity.