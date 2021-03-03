Kellogg Signs VPPA with Enel Green Power for Azure Sky Wind+Storage

Enel, through its U.S. renewable subsidiary Enel Green Power North America, has started construction on the Azure Sky wind+storage project, its first large-scale hybrid project globally to integrate wind and battery storage at one site.

Through a 100 MW virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA), Enel will sell to Kellogg Co. a 360 GWh portion of the electricity delivered to the grid annually from the wind project, which is equal to 50% of the volume of electricity used across Kellogg’s North American manufacturing facilities. Located in Throckmorton County, Texas, the 350 MW wind farm paired with approximately 137 MW of battery storage will be Enel’s third hybrid project in the U.S. that integrates a renewable energy plant with utility-scale battery storage.

“As our first large-scale project to pair wind and storage – and our largest hybrid plant globally – Azure demonstrates Enel’s continued commitment to the renewable transition,” says Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power. “This transition is supported and accelerated by commercial customers, like Kellogg Co., who are placing sustainability at the core of their business.”

Under the terms of the VPPA, Kellogg will purchase approximately 360 GWh of electricity annually from Enel, contributing to the plant-based food company’s collective efforts to achieve over 50% renewable energy and reach 50% of its Better Days commitment to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 65%.

The 79 wind turbines at the Azure Sky project are expected to generate over 1,300 GWh each year, which will be delivered to the grid and will charge the battery located in the same facility. The battery storage system will be capable of storing the power generated by the wind turbines, while also providing services to enhance grid flexibility. At around 137 MW, the system will be one of the largest battery storage facilities in the world.

The Azure Sky wind+storage project is the latest example of Enel’s commitment to invest in renewables+storage hybrids in the U.S. Enel is currently constructing a similar plant, the 284 MW Azure Sky solar+storage project, in a neighboring county and a third hybrid project, the 181 MW Lily solar+storage project also in Texas.

