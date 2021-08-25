Kathleen Frangione, Tory Mazzola Join Ørsted Offshore North America

Ørsted has named Kathleen Frangione as head of government affairs and market strategy for North America and Tory Mazzola as head of communications and public affairs for North America.

Frangione will lead a team dedicated to building strategic partnerships with local, state and federal officials, and performing market analysis to further enhance Ørsted’s leadership position in North America. Prioritizing the company’s commitment to workforce development, domestic infrastructure investment and a sustainable offshore wind industry in the U.S., she will also develop and lead alliances with environmental groups, supply chain partners and other organizations. Frangione will also guide Ørsted’s commitment to environmental justice, a priority for the company as it seeks to enable a just transition to clean energy.

Mazzola will lead a team responsible for internal and external communications in North America, focused primarily on media relations, investor communications and public affairs, including a range of partnerships with industry associations and advocacy groups. The communications team will build on the company’s leadership position and growing presence across North America in both existing Ørsted markets and development regions.

“Kathleen and Tory bring a wealth of experience to our team,” says Pamela Venzke, chief corporate affairs officer at Ørsted Offshore North America. “Together, they will enhance our ability to support our local, state and federal partners as the United States builds a sustainable offshore wind industry, helping to achieve Ørsted’s vision of a world entirely run on renewable energy.”

Frangione joins Ørsted from Amazon where she served as head of environmental policy. In this role, she led Amazon’s engagement with federal and state policymakers on climate change and other environmental priorities. Before Amazon, Frangione was chief policy advisor for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, where she played a leading role in developing the state’s clean energy objectives. Prior to her service in the Garden State, Frangione spent 15 years focused on climate change policy in Washington, DC, including serving as a senior advisor to Special Envoy John Kerry while he was in the U.S. Senate.

Mazzola joins Ørsted having previously served as the senior director of public relations and government affairs for the global public transit operator Keolis. He has more than 15 years of U.S. and international experience in senior communications roles across government, political campaigns and the private sector. Mazzola previously served as a communications director in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House and led corporate communications for both private and publicly traded companies.

Frangione will be based in Ørsted’s future Newark office, while Mazzola will be based in Boston at the company’s North American headquarters.