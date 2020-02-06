Karankawa Wind Farm Reaches Commercial Operation

Avangrid Renewables LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., says it has achieved commercial operation at the 307.06 MW Karankawa Wind Farm.

The wind farm is located in San Patricio and Bee counties in south Texas. The project’s 124 GE wind turbines range in capacity from 2.3 to 2.52 MW, for a total project capacity of 307.06 MW. The project spans 18,000 acres with turbines hosted by 64 landowners. Karankawa is the sixth and largest Avangrid Renewables wind farm in Texas.

The company’s Texas wind portfolio has a capacity of over 1,200 MW and delivers electricity to commercial and utility customers.

The project will bolster the region’s farming economy and local community, with over $29 million in land lease payments and $60 million in taxes over the first 20 years of the project’s operations. Construction of the wind farm employed over 350 people at its height. The project will employ up to 12 full-time employees and support local businesses through the purchase of products and services.

The facility supplies clean electricity to Austin Energy and Nike and helps both companies meet their sustainability commitments. Austin Energy has committed to meet 65% of its customers’ energy demand with renewable resources by 2027. Nike has committed to power 100% of its owned or operated facilities with renewable energy by 2025.

“Austin Energy, with the support of the Austin City Council, is proud to continue our longstanding leadership in wind energy,” says Jackie Sargent, general manager at Austin Energy. “Because this project is located along the coast, gulf breezes will generate more energy during the day, matching the needs of the Texas electric market and benefiting customers.”

Avangrid Renewables is a U.S.-based renewable energy company owning and operating 7.3 GW of installed renewable energy capacity – primarily wind power – with a presence in 22 U.S. states. The company is headquartered in Portland, Ore.

