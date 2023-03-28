K2M to Perform Quality Oversight on Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

K2 Management, a renewable energy consultancy, says it has solidified a four-year partnership with Dominion Energy, an energy company with seven million customers in 16 states, to provide quality oversight services for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

With a capacity of 2.6 GW via 176 offshore wind turbines, the project is a step forward in the growth of the U.S. offshore wind industry, which has set a target of 30 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030. The CVOW will be located 27 miles off the coast of Virginia.

K2M will serve as Dominion Energy’s owner’s quality assurance representative, and will provide quality oversight at suppliers’ manufacturing facilities for all major components. K2M’s involvement will commence this month with an expected completion date of April 2027.

K2M and Dominion Energy will also partner to include local Hampton Roads businesses and workers in this project.

“As the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project takes the mainstage in U.S. offshore wind development, it will attract the interest and scrutiny of future industry stakeholders and investors,” says Lars Andersen, president, Americas, at K2 Management. “It’s crucial that all partners in the value chain get this right the first time.”