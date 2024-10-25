K2M Completes Due Diligence on Cathay Life Taiwan Offshore Wind Investment

K2 Management (K2M) has completed due diligence on Taiwanese insurer Cathay Life’s investment in Greater Changhua 4, a 583 MW offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Cathay Life subsequently became a 50% shareholder in the project, alongside Ørsted.



The wind farm, located 50 kilometers offshore in the Taiwan Strait, is currently under construction and due to enter operation next year.

K2M provided full-scope technical due diligence to support and de-risk this investment for Cathay Life. This two-year phase included reviewing the wind farm’s projected energy yield, technical performance and associated contracts.





“This significant investment will help bolster the industry and accelerate Taiwan’s renewable energy transition, and we’re delighted to have supported Cathay Life on this important project,” says a representative for K2M.

This is the first project K2M has completed for Cathay Life under a Technical Advisory framework agreement between the two.