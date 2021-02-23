K2 Management Appointed Owner’s Engineer of MarWin Project

K2 Management, a company that supports developers and operators of energy projects, has been appointed owner’s engineer of what will be the largest project off the coast of Maryland in the U.S. – the Maryland Offshore Wind Project (MarWin project) – on behalf of the developer, US Wind.

The scope of the 270 MW project will see K2 Management supporting US Wind with project management during the development phase of the project. The scope also includes design, engineering and package management – including tender and negotiation support.

“US Wind has big plans to deliver offshore wind to Maryland, contributing to the long-term economic growth of the state with employment opportunities and local investments,” says Jeff Grybowski, CEO of US Wind. “We appointed K2 Management as owner’s engineer on the MarWin project to elevate the technical capabilities on what will be Maryland’s largest offshore wind project.”

The MarWin project is expected to be commissioned in 2024 and will help Maryland meet its mandate of securing 1,200 MW of offshore wind by 2030. Once fully developed, US Wind’s 85,000-acre lease area can support up to 1.5 GW of offshore wind capacity.